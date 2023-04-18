Ileana D'Cruz's latest social media post has got the internet talking. In her latest Instagram post, the diva seems to be making her pregnancy announcement. Ileana shared two pictures that have piqued the curiousity of her fans and followers. In the first picture, Ileana shared a onesie with "So the adventure begins" written on it.

Ileana's announcement

In another picture, she seems to be sharing a picture of her neckpiece with "mama" written on it. Ileana captioned the post and wrote, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling." Ileana's mom Samira D'Cruz also took to the comments section to write down a wonderful post. "Welcome soon to the world my new grand baby (heart emoticon) can't wait (dancing emoji)."

Ileana - Sebastian's love story

Ileana was rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif's brother - Sebastian. Ileana had accompanied Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to the actress' grand birthday celebration in Maldives. Many on social media were puzzled to see Ileana in the mix. However, it was rumoured that she was the plus one for Sebastian at the trip.

It was on Koffee with Karan, that Karan Johar kind of made it official as well. Ieana had accompanied Katrina with her birthday gang to Maldives. Talking about the same, Karan Johar said, "On a Maldives trip some images came out and I was doing the math in my head. I said 'okay I saw these two meet for the first time in front of me at a party' and I'm like 'that moved fast as well'."