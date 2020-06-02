Ilaiyaraaja is turning an year older on Tuesday, 2 June. The Music Maestro is celebrating his 76th birthday though there is no public celebration this time due to the lockdown restrictions.

Last year, the Tamil Film Producers' Council had organised a two-day event to celebrate his achievements. The entire film industry had united to make it a memorable occasion.

The Language of Music

Time and again, we see singers and composers stating that music do not have any barriers. No just music, musicians too do not have any barriers and the fine example is the acceptance of Ilaiyaraaja, a Tamil by birth, by the Kannada music lovers.

The Music Maestro has created memorable numbers in a language without having much control over it proves that music nor musicians do not have any barriers. On his special occasion, we would like to pick the top five popular songs (as per chronological order) in Sandalwood:

Song: Thangaliyalli Naanu

Lyrics: Chi Udayashankar

Movie: Janma Janmada Anubandha

'Thangaliyalli Naanu' is a track from Ananth Nag's Janma Janmada Anubandha. It is a haunting melody number sung by S Janaki. This is one of the gems in the Shankar Nag's reincarnation drama.

Song: Jotheyali

Lyrics: Chi Udayashankar

Movie: Geetha

'Jotheyali Jotheyali' is one of the biggest romantic hits of its era. SP Balasubrahmanyam and S Janaki's voice synced well with the tune and the lines penned by Chi Udayashankar. 'Yene Kelu' and 'Santhoshakke' numbers from this movie too stuck the chords with the listeners.

Song: Naguva Nayana

Lyrics: RN Jayagopal

Movie: Pallavi Anupallavi

'Naguva Nayana' was a soft melodious song sung again by SP Balasubrahmanyam and S Janaki.

This was the debut movie of leading Indian filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

Song: Omkaaradi

Lyrics: V Manohar

Movie: Nammoora Mandara Hoove

Omkaaradi is a duet track sung by KS Chithra and Ilaiyaraaja himself. The song was penned by V Manohar. 'Halli Laavaniyali Laali', 'Hele Kogile' and 'Mutthu Mutthu Neera Haniya' were the other hit tracks from the album.

Song: Chikkamagaloora Chikkamallige

Lyrics: Shyamsundar Kulkarni

Movie: Shiva Sainya

Chikkamagaloora Chikkamallige was a romantic number song sung again by KS Chithra and Ilaiyaraaja.