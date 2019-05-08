SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) and Ilaiyaraaja, two legends of Tamil cinema, have been friends for over five decades and their friendship stood the test of the times in spite of several misunderstandings. One such situation was witnessed when the Music Maestro sent notices to him and a few others in 2017 asking them not to sing his songs at concerts without his permission, but now things have returned to normalcy between them.

The latest reports in the Tamil media state that SPB and Ilaiyaraaja have sorted their differences and have patched up. As a gesture of respect, the singer has come forward to sing the timeless hits of the Isaignani at his 76th birthday celebration concert scheduled to be held at the EVP Film City in Chennai on June 2. Thus putting an end to the rumours which claimed that they had separated forever.

Having been his friend for decades, SP Balasubrahmanyam had revealed on Facebook about receiving the notice from Ilaiyaraaja in the middle of his US tour. The complete text can be read below:

"Dear all, Greetings from US. Had great shows in Seattle and LA last weekend. Grateful for the love you all showered upon us and the profesdional way the organizers conducted the shows.

Couple of days back, an Attorney representing Shri.Iliaya Raja, sent legal notices to me, Smt.Chithra, Charan, organisers of the concerts in different cities and the managements of all the venues, which says that we are not supposed to perform compositions of Shri.Iliayaraja without his permission, if so, it is breaking the copyright law and have to pay huge financial penalties and face legal action. Let me say, I am ignorant of these legalities.

My Son designed this world tour and we kick-started this SPB50 conncert tour in August in Toranto, then we performed in Russia, Srilanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai and did lots of shows in India too. I did not get any feelers from Shri. Raja's office at that time. I dont know why now when we started our US tour. As I said earlier, I am ignorant of the law. If it is a law, so be it and I obey it.

In these circumstances, our troupe can not perform Isaijnani's compositions from to day. But the show should happen.By God's grace I have sung lots of other composer's songs too which we will present. Hope you all will bless our concerts as usual. I am always grateful for your love and affection.

I only request you all not to have any harsh opinions and discussions regarding this. If this is the design of God, I obey it with reverence. Sarvejanah Sukhinobhavanthu."

The manner in which Ilaiyaraaja sent notice to him had apparently not gone down well with the singer. As a result, SPB had reportedly refused to sing at the 'Ilaiyaraaja 75' concert organised by the Tamil Film Producers' Council a few months ago.