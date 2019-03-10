SP Balasubrahmanyam, who is popularly known as SPB, has revealed an interesting flashback about Thala Ajith on Vijay Television's Super Singer. Indeed, his comments have set social media on fire.

At the popular singing reality show, SPB recalled the days of Ajith's early days in film industry. "Charan (SPB's son) and Ajith were class mates. They did their matriculation in Andhra. In his initial days, Ajith used to wear Charan's shirts and shoes for ad shoots over sentimental reasons," he claimed.

Visibly proud SPB said that he introduced Thala to films. "Ajith first acted in a Telugu movie which was produced by me." Praising the actor, he added, "One quality that I like about him is that he never gives interview for magazines or TV," he said, while claiming that the actor does not post comments on social media and create unnecessary controversy.

"Earlier, he used to be fascinate about racing. For him, now only it is films and family," SPB added.

The clip of his comment has now gone viral, while Ajith fans have created trends on social media sites using multiple tags.

Ajith has an inspiring journey in films. After doing uncredited roles in his initial days, he did a proper role in Telugu, but his life-threatening injury almost ended his career before his found his feet in Kollywood. Today, he is one of the biggest names in Kollywood.

Coming to his current movies, his recent Viswasam has turned out to be a super hit at Tamil Nadu box office. He is now working on Ner Konda Paarvai, remake of Hindi hit film Pink.