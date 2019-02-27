After setting the box office on fire in Tamil Nadu, Ajith's Viswasam is ready to hit the screens in Andhra and Telangana box office. The dubbed Telugu version is being released in the two states on Friday, 1 March.

As per the trade sources, NNR Films is releasing the movie in Andhra and Telangana. The dubbing rights of Viswasam are valued at 2.75 crore. The distributor has planned to release the film in 400 screens, say reports.

Viswasam is completing its 50-day run in theatres this week. The movie, which hit the screens on 10 January, has grossed Rs 130+ crore in Tamil Nadu as per the producer. The share of the distributor is said to be over Rs 75 crore.

It has become a profitable venture for not just for distributors, but all the stake holders. The Ajith-starrer has made over Rs 25 crore in the overseas centres to take its worldwide gross to Rs 155+ crore.

It has to be seen how the movie performs at Andhra and Telangana as it is clashing with Kalyan Ram and Shalini Pandey's 118 and Crazy Crazy Feeling. Notably, the movie is out on Amazon Prime.

The movie marked the fourth union of Ajith with Siruthai Siva after Veeram and Vivegam. It tells the story of a father trying to unite with his wife (Nayanthara) and daughter. Annoyed for constantly landing in fights, she leaves him and settles in Mumbai.

Years later when he tries to meet them, he realises that his daughter's life is in threat. How he protects her forms the crux of the story. The content packed with action, romance and sentiment stuck the chord with the viewers in Tamil Nadu.