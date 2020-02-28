Twitter

Techkriti is one of the largest technical and entrepreneurial festivals organized by IIT Kanpur, which displays interesting workshops, inspiring talks, exciting exhibitions, shows and competitions. Above all, it is a platform for budding entrepreneurs to find their niche and put their ideas in front of the world through one of the largest, influential platforms.

IIT Kanpur's Entrepreneurial Conclave at Techkriti is scheduled to take place on March 20 and 21, 2020. Using Techkriti's decades-old prominence, the Entrepreneurial Conclave will show direction to many budding entrepreneurs and open funding opportunities. Through this platform, entrepreneurs can pitch their ideas to VCs, angel investors, accelerators and incubators, who are all participating to foster the entrepreneurial spirit in young minds.

Entrepreneurial Conclave at Techkriti

At the upcoming Entrepreneurial Conclave startup expo at Techkriti, more than 50 startups from various sectors, including defence, aerospace, agritech, IT and more, will be provided with funding opportunities worth Rs 3 crore.

Twitter

The startup expo will bring students and young entrepreneurs together with established business officials, venture capitalists and angel investors. The event will also include enthralling talks from successful startup founders, government officials, VCs and angel investors to motivate and guide young minds.

Aspiring entrepreneurs can participate in workshops and competitions to unlock their potential in respective fields. The Entrepreneurial Conclave will organize events such as upstart pioneer, pitch premiere and stockism as well as business events like battlefield, sub operati and best manager. The event will also set up workshops on stock investment, start-up building, consulting, marketing management and much more. This will help students prepare for the future and with tips on how to overcome real-world problems.

Techkriti 2020

Techkriti is one of the largest technical and entrepreneurial festival in Asia and IIT Kanpur's event is to be held from March 19 to 22, 2020. Much like the Entrepreneurial Conclave, Techkriti will have a broader prospect. From competitions to workshops and technocruise to open school championship, Techkriti is an excellent opportunity for young minds to be a part of something big.

Techkriti hosts some interesting events, such as Techkriti Grand Prix, International Autonomous Robotics Challenge, International Online Programming Contest and Techkriti Innovation Challenge. The event will host workshops on ethical hacking, IoT, cloud computing, machine learning and more - all of which is of huge relevance in today's modern technical world.

Twitter

Techkriti's open school championship is expected to have more than 15,000 participants from over 500 schools across 32 cities. There will be 2 round competitions for students in classes 9 to 12. It is through these courses and competitions, IIT Kanpur is aiming to bring about a revolution in various industries.

Over the years, the fest has witnessed some inspiring personalities address to the young minds. Some of the speakers include Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam (Ex-President of India and Founder of India's missile program), Dr. Hamid Karzai (Ex-President of Afghanistan), Prof. Henry Schaefer (one of the most highly cited scientists in the world), Victor Hayes (Father of Wi-Fi), Michael Foreman (NASA Astronaut), Marshall Strabala (Architect of Burj Khalifa), and more.