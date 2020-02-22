Ever been in the spotlight when nothing goes right in life? Did you ever go through the phase when life hit you really hard? Some people have been through their worst times and are living the best time of their lives today. This story is of a person who faced all the odds and overcame them with his hard work and confidence. We tell you about Chase Campbell, founder and CEO of Size Up; a leading supplement and apparel brand which has its presence in the USA. The brand has got its massive online presence which operates 8 stores across the USA with 6 stores in Michigan and one each in Florida and Las Vegas. He saw the hardships and struggles at a very early age as their house was mortgaged after his father losing his job in 2011. With having no house, his family got accommodation in a room at his aunt's house.

Things weren't good then but the never give up attitude of Chase did not perish, and he decided to do something big in life. He grew up in a neighbourhood where teenagers were peddling drugs to mint money, but Chase had a different approach towards making money as he did not want his family's integrity to low down. Being an athlete, he studied the scope of the nutrition and supplement market after which he started his own company. Being extremely good at finding deals, he made a niche in the supplement industry and he started providing genuine supplement products below the market price. With his business picking up, he moved to the online platforms eBay and Amazon where he got more than 100 orders per day. With having the marketplace commissions eating his profits, Campbell soon launched his own website after which he launched his own store.

Honing his marketing skills, the entrepreneur decided to have a grand opening of his store and in return, he distributed free merchandise and gave free Size Up tees to everyone who made their presence. The marketing strategy worked big time which boosted the brand with having its stores across Michigan, Nevada and Florida. The store is a marketplace with having everything under one roof – BCAA, pre-workouts, post-workouts, whey proteins, fat burners and other fitness equipment. Well, who would have believed that a brand that needed the support of other platforms will have its own website now? With a family of around 90K followers on Instagram, Size Up is going really strong and Chase Campbell's journey from nothing to achieving everything in life will inspire all the entrepreneurs of tomorrow.