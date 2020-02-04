Influencers are truly ruling the world. Behind every influencer, there is a person who boosts their popularity and gives them the right exposure on the internet. One of the prominent names in the Gujarat, Rajdev Brahmbhatt is the mastermind behind popularising influencers and artists from the Gujarati film industry. He is an influencer marketer, artist manager and a coordinator. After completing his high school in 2018, he had his first event at the UKIC Film Workshop. Many people from Dhollywood made their presence. The event brought a lot of changes in Rajdev's life after which he did a lot of events and thus built a strong network with the social media influencers.

After finishing his studies, Rajdev chose Public Relations and Artist Management as his profession. At 18, he established his name as one of the youngest artist managers of Gujarat who has worked with some of the well-known personalities including Sameer Mark, Reem Shaikh, Helly Shah, Janki Bodiwala, Manu Punjabi among others. He always had one thing in his mind, to be his own boss and not work under someone. Taking a step further, Brahmbhatt founded his own influencer management company named 'Veeycreate Influencers'. The clientele includes some of the best influencers and bloggers like Jay Wadhwani, Manan Dave, Shyam Sidhawat, Deep Padmani, Hiren Patel, Aanchal Shah and many more.

With great expertise in brand building and social media management, Rajdev has plans of expanding his work in Mumbai as well. "I believe Mumbai is home to many popular artists and influencers. My goal is to bring many other influencers and brands on board which are popular among the youth in Mumbai", he said. Brands like Enrich Salon India, KDM India, Magic Swap India and Kisra Beauty Products are his clients. His vision with 'Veeycreate Influencers' is to promote the best talents and brands on the digital media and give them the right exposure. Without any doubt, Rajdev Brahmbhatt is the most promising entrepreneur under 20 and is the favourite name among all the influencers in Gujarat.