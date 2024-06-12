Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) and AVPL International, which deals in agriculture drone ecosystem, have joined hands for co-developing cutting-edge drones equipped with advanced technology, designed to address the challenges faced by large-scale landholders in India, Australia, Austria, and multiple European nations.

To undertake joint research with the Signal Processing in Networking (Spin) Laboratory at the Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Kanpur, under the guidance of Professor Ketan Rajawat, an MoU was signed by Professor Tarun Gupta, Dean of Research and Development at IIT Kanpur, and Preet Sandhuu, Founder and Chairman of AVPL International, said an official release.

Upon signing the MoU, Gupta said, "This partnership will harness drone technology for tackling agricultural hurdles such as seed broadcasting and agrochemical spraying, elaborating on the multifaceted benefits of drones as a cost-effective and versatile tool."

"Leveraging the extensive heritage of pioneering research at IIT Kanpur, we aim to develop drone solutions that will not only fulfil but surpass the advancing demands of agriculture globally," Sandhuu said.

Himanshu Sharma, CEO of AVPL International, said that the collaboration will yield drones that will enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability on a global scale.

