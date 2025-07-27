The Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A), a leading business school in India, is set to launch its first international campus in Dubai this September. This expansion, led by IIM-A Director Bharat Bhasker, marks a significant step in enhancing India's educational influence globally.

The Dubai campus will initially offer a one-year MBA program and establish two research centers focused on case study development and start-up incubation. This initiative underscores IIM-A's commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, tailored to the Middle East and Africa's business environment.

In a discussion with IANS, Bhasker expressed his satisfaction with the rapid realisation of this vision. "The Dubai campus is something I envisioned in 2023, and now I'm happy to see it materialize. I'll be visiting the campus next week," he stated. The curriculum has been carefully designed with a regional perspective, incorporating case studies and business practices relevant to the Middle East and Africa. This strategic move follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE government in April, making IIM-A the first Indian management institute to establish an overseas campus.

Bhasker views this development as strategically significant for both the institute and India. "While Western countries are increasingly shutting their doors to international students, India must seize the moment. Education is India's most potent soft power, and this campus is a strategic tool in building long-lasting influence," he emphasized. By leveraging India's strength in quality education and its English-speaking workforce, the institute aims to build global influence, similar to China's use of manufacturing and trade.

The new campus aims to attract a diverse cohort of students from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, North Africa, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The inaugural batch will consist of approximately 40 to 50 students, with plans to expand to a capacity of 900 students over the next decade. Bhasker noted that Dubai was a natural choice for this expansion, given IIM-A's longstanding presence in the region through executive education programs.

The launch of the Dubai campus comes at a time when global applications to MBA programs are experiencing a downturn. Data indicates a 5 percent reduction in applications to graduate business schools worldwide in 2023, marking the second consecutive year of decline. However, Bhasker remains optimistic about India's prospects. "The global numbers may be declining in the US or Europe, but India is different. We have a young population, a fast-growing economy, now the third-largest globally. As opportunities grow, so does the demand for skilled managers. That's where institutions like IIMA come into play," he explained.

When asked about the qualities that define a good manager today, Bhasker highlighted the importance of empathy alongside commitment and vision. "Business is often reduced to profit and loss, but empathy takes you a long way," he remarked. This focus on empathy reflects a broader trend in management education, where soft skills are increasingly valued alongside technical expertise.

Innovative Curriculum and Future Plans

Looking to the future, Bhasker revealed plans for the establishment of a School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at the Dubai campus. "The way we traditionally taught management doesn't work anymore. The way we teach management today is very different from the past. Today, AI, technology, and science are integral to leadership and decision-making. Management curriculum and the way institutes teach must evolve," he asserted. This integration of data science and artificial intelligence into the curriculum reflects the broader trend of incorporating technology into education.

The Dubai campus is not merely an international expansion; it is a strategic, future-facing initiative rooted in regional relevance, educational diplomacy, and an evolving idea of what management education should look like in the 21st century. This move aligns with India's broader strategy to enhance its influence in the Gulf region, where educational and economic ties are becoming increasingly significant.

Historically, educational diplomacy has been a powerful tool for nations to extend their influence. The United States, for instance, has long used its universities as a means of cultural diplomacy, attracting students from around the world and fostering a network of global leaders with ties to American institutions. Similarly, the United Kingdom's universities have played a crucial role in maintaining the country's global influence.

Global Educational Trends and Implications

India's foray into international education with the IIM-A Dubai campus is a strategic move that mirrors these historical precedents. By establishing a presence in Dubai, IIM-A is not only expanding its academic footprint but also contributing to India's soft power in a region that is of growing geopolitical and economic importance. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), comprising six Middle Eastern countries, is a key player in the region's political and economic landscape. Established in 1981, the GCC aims to achieve unity among its members based on common objectives and cultural identities rooted in Arab and Islamic cultures.

India's relationship with the GCC is multifaceted, encompassing trade, energy security, and cultural exchanges. The UAE, in particular, is a major trading partner for India, with significant investments flowing between the two countries. The establishment of the IIM-A Dubai campus is a natural extension of this relationship, providing a platform for educational and cultural exchange that can further cement ties between India and the GCC.

In the context of global educational trends, the launch of the IIM-A Dubai campus is a timely response to the challenges and opportunities presented by the evolving landscape of higher education. As Western countries become more restrictive in their immigration policies, India has the opportunity to position itself as a hub for international education, attracting students from across the globe.

The integration of data science and artificial intelligence into the management curriculum at the Dubai campus reflects the broader trend of incorporating technology into education. The rise of artificial intelligence and its applications in various fields is reshaping the way education is delivered, with institutions increasingly focusing on equipping students with the skills needed to thrive in a technology-driven world.

The IIM-A Dubai campus is poised to be a leader in this new era of education, offering programs that are not only academically rigorous but also relevant to the needs of the region. By focusing on case study development and start-up incubation, the campus will provide students with practical, hands-on experience that prepares them for the challenges of the modern business environment.

