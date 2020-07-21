The Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya hosted its Orientation Program for the incoming 180 MBA students and 5 Research Scholars for the academic year 2020-22 and 2020-2024 respectively today on July 21st 2020 on a digital platform.

This 6th batch MBA program is a pan-India batch with immense diversity through gender, geography and culture. Female students represent 30% of the total batch size.

The students of the sixth batch of the institute's flagship MBA Program and maiden PhD batch formally joined the premier institute and will join the college today for the 2020-22 and 2020-24 sessions, respectively. The PhD batch consists of 5 students who will engage in research in the fields of Finance & Accounting, Economics, Marketing, Operations Management, and Information Technology.

IIM Bodh Gaya virtually welcomes its new batch of MBA students

The orientation began at 7:45 am today with the lighting of the lamp by the honourable Director of the institute, Dr Vinita Sahay and the faculty members. The program followed all social distancing norms. Next, Dr Prabhat Ranjan, Chairperson- Admissions, Dr Sangram K Jena, Chairperson- PGP, and Dr Krishna Mohan, Coordinator- Ph.D. addressed the students. Students were briefed regarding student dynamics and demographics, and course expectations and outcomes. Following this, Dr Sahay addressed the new students.

Dr Sahay congratulated them for having "belled the CAT" and welcomed them on behalf of the IIM Bodh Gaya fraternity. Her speech was centred on the philosophies and values of IIM Bodh Gaya and the importance of culture and history in the development of upcoming managers.

Mindfulness has always been a priority for IIM Bodh Gaya as it is situated in the land often known for its enlightenment and harmony. She described the institute's achievements since its inception in 2015, and how it has tried to do justice to its moniker of "The Enlightening IIM".

After this, she welcomed the Chief Guest of the event, Mr Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of the Bombay Stock Exchange. Mr Chauhan praised the upcoming batches for their resolve in creating value for themselves and their society even in these unprecedented times. He talked on change and how it impacts lives, businesses, and economies. Technology, according to him is a conceptual trend, and it keeps on changing rapidly as compared to other physical trends. "Learn to unlearn. Keep up with change by changing yourself", was his advice for the new students.

The next address of the day was delivered by Ms Falguni Nayar, founder and CEO, Nykaa, and a member of the Board of Governors, IIM Bodh Gaya. She is one of the most successful entrepreneurs today and a role model for young women and men all over India. As such, the students were ecstatic to have such a close interaction with her. She shared her inspiring story and secrets to success, much to the delight of the students and admirers of her work.

The speaker for the programme was Mr Shiv Khera, eminent author, educator, business consultant and motivational speaker. The topic of his speech was 'Turn Setbacks into Comebacks'. He started the session by talking about stress and stress management, a major challenge in these times. He introduced the idea of functional and dysfunctional stress and how chronic stress is responsible for most of today's stress-related problems.

He outlined nine guidelines for overcoming challenges and turning around during setbacks. He placed a great deal of importance in developing fruitful two-way relations, giving back to society and qualities of true leadership. He also reiterated his belief that money in the right can do miracles. His speech helped students identify a path for themselves as they work towards becoming leaders of tomorrow.

The afternoon session of the Orientation Program hosted a panel discussion under the moderation of Dr Sahay. The esteemed panellists were D.V. Shastry, Executive Director, GAIL (India) and Mr Anil Bhasin, President, Havells India Ltd. The agenda before the panel was 'Managing Uncertainties'. The panellists shared personal experiences and enlightening examples to emphasize the requirements for personal development among the leaders of tomorrow. Mr Shastry opined that the key to success is skill development and understanding the true nature of one's work.

Mr Bhasin defined MBA as Master of Business Adaptation and advised students to develop communication skills and creative thinking. The final event for the first day of the Program was an address by Damodar Mall, CEO, Reliance (Retail), and member of the Board of Governors, IIM Bodh Gaya. He welcomed the new students to the institute and wished them the best of luck for their future.