Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh entertained the audience of IIFA Awards 2019 with their funny conversation on stage. The superstar pulled Ranveer's legs over his unique dressing style, and also apparently teased Deepika Padukone at the back stage.

As expected, Ranveer turned up at the mega event in a quirky avatar. He sported a Moschino suit with a red cape wrapped around and a pony-tail hairdo. On the other hand, Salman looked dapper in a simple suit.

Sharing the stage with Ranveer, Salman made a comment to tease the former's dressing style. The superstar jokingly told the Padmvaat actor that his wife Deepika Padukone's dresses look good on him.

While this comment left everyone in splits, Ranveer's response was equally funny as he said, "it is eco-friendly sir". At one point, Salman is even seen rubbing his sweat off with Ranveer's red cape. Truly it was a fun-filled night.

Meanwhile, a video has also come up where Salman apparently teases Deepika's IIFA 2019 look as well without even saying a word. The video shows Salman crossing from behind Deepika, while she was attending to the media people.

The Dabangg actor gave a strange look at Deepika, apparently expressing astonishment at her unorthodox dress.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in much awaited Dabangg 3. First look poster of the film is already out, and fans are eagerly waiting for the teaser.

On the other side, Ranveer and Deepika will soon be seen together in 83, in which they will play the roles of husband and wife. Deepika also has another big film Chaappak where she plays the real-life character of an acid-attack survivor.