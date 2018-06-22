IIFA 2018, one of the most extravagant events that celebrate the achievements and contribution of individuals in the Indian Cinema, has finally raised its curtains on June 22.

The award function, which is being held at the reputed Siam Niramit Theatre in Bangkok, Thailand, will witness some of the scintillating performances by acclaimed Bollywood music director-singer Pritam along with Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Shalmali Kholgade, Antara Mitra, Nakash Aziz and Nikitha.

However, you won't be able to see some of your favourite Bollywood superstars gracing the 19th edition of IIFA Awards ceremony with their presence. Here is a list of superstars who would give IIFA 2018 a miss on June 22 and 24. The event will be hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, who was going to perform at the IIFA 2018 ceremony, has backed out of the event citing health reasons. The actor has suffered a back injury while shooting for his part for his upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The doctors have advised him to take rest to recover from the injury.

Vaani Kapoor

The Befikre actress too backed out at the last minute as she suffered a hamstring injury while practising for her dance routine. Vaani was going to perform at the event.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has recently flown to the United States for the Dabangg Tour which will go on till July 8. The crew will be travelling from 8 different cities according to their planned schedule.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan will give IIFA 2018 a miss because of his work commitments. The superstar is currently busy shooting for the climax scene of filmmaker Aanand L Rai's upcoming film Zero in Orlando, US.

Aamir Khan

It is a known fact that Aamir Khan rarely attends award function and this year too will be no different from the previous ones.

Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez

Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez also won't make it to the extravagant award function as they are accompanying Salman Khan on the Dabangg Tour. The two hotties will be seen performing on some of the popular tracks from their films.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in London with her husband Saif Ali Khan and 1-year-old son Taimur. A few pictures of the couple had surfaced online in which they were seen strolling down the streets of London with their son. Later, Karisma Kapoor and father Randhir Kapoor also flew off to London to be with Kareena and won't be able to make it to IIFA 2018.

The Bachchan family

The entire Bachchan family, who were once among the regular attendees, will give IIFA 2018 a miss because of their fallout in 2010.