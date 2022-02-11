Kangana Ranaut has dropped a controversial statement on the whole hijab row going on in Karnataka. Kangana stood in support of dress codes in schools and colleges. The actress has urged everyone to break free and not cage themselves. The Tanu Weds Manu actress took to social media to share her views on the matter.

Kangana's take

"If you want to show courage, show it by not wearing burqa in Afghanistan. Learn to break free, not cage yourself," Ranaut wrote. She also shared author Anand Ranganathan's post speaking in favour of banning hijab and burqa. "Iran. 1973 and now. From bikini to burqa in fifty years flat. Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it," said Ranganathan's post. The post was made on a collage of two sets of women, one wearing burqa and another in swimwear.

Javed Akhtar's strong take

Javed Akhtar wrote, "I have never been in favour of Hijab or Burqa. I still stand by that but at the same time I have nothing but deep contempt for these mobs of hooligans who are trying to intimidate a small group of girls and that too unsuccessfully. Is this their idea of "MANLINESS" . What a pity."

He further said, "Secular people like me have the right to oppose burqa n hijab ( we have always done that) but not those who themselves have saffron shawls on their shoulders. Aren't they of the same ideology that caused violence against Hindu girls in Manglore for having coffee in a restaurant."

Kamal Haasan reacts

Kamal Haasan also took to social media and said that whatever was happening in Karnataka was provoking unrest. He added that a religious poison wall is being erected among the students who are not lying. He also added that what is happening in Karnataka should not come down to Tamil Nadu.

Richa Chadha also condemned the act. "Raise your sons better! A bunch of ugly, cowards attacking a lone woman in a pack and feeling proud of it? WHAT LOSERS! Shameful. They'll be jobless, more frustrated and penniless in a few years. What poor upbringing! No sympathy, no redemption for them (sic)."