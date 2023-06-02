Sima Taparia is a Marriage Consultant living in Mumbai. Her name is known to almost every high-profile Marwari family in India as well as in other parts of the world. Her show Indian Matching is one of the most watched shows on Netflix, not just Gen Z and millennials watch her show, even Deepika Padukone confessed during an AMA that she is bingeing on Indian Matchmaking.

After a spectacular two seasons of Indian Matchmaking Sima Taparia fondly known as Sima Aunty from Mumbai has ensured that they meet their desired prospects, some led to marriage and some didn't. Trollers often target Sima Aunty for her regressive one-liners that she often says in her show. For instance, "100% you will never get,", or you will have to adjust and compromise.

Well, Sima had added yet another feather to her hat, Sima and her husband have turned singer they have dropped their first music video titled "Shaadi Ki Tayaree".

Along with Sima Taparia, the song is also crooned by Anup Taparia and Jeetu Shankar. It is written by Neetu Saini and the music is given by Jeetu Shankar

The song showcases Sima and her husband indulging in pre-wedding festivities and showcases the Indian Culture from sangeet, mehndi and other mandatory functions that are done by elders. The sheer enthusiasm shown in the song by Sima and her husband will surely melt your heart.

The duo are rejoicing and dancing like no one's watching. Immersed in the shaadi season and with a beautiful floral set-up, we are loving the vibe.

Before dropping the song, she shared a teaser and a poster. Take a look at those too.

However, netizens had a mixed reaction to her song. Some of them were reminded of Dhinchak pooja while some lauded Sima for her zeal and zest.

Let's take a look at the varied comments

One wrote, "If you like 60-70% of the song just put it on your playlist and go for it because 100% liking you will never get."

A second wrote, "Loved Sima Aunty's energy and vibe. This rap and tune of the song sounded similar to a combination of yo yo honey Singh and Dhinchak Pooja's song!! Pretty Bride and Groom."

A third added, "Ready for hot girl summer with this bop."

The fourth wrote, "Move aside Taylor Swift, Sima Aunty is in town with a banger."

"Delivering 60% performance because 100% you will never get", mentioned the fifth one.

Needless to say, Sima Aunty has brought a perfect banger to match our moods this shaadi season.

Sima Taparia had an extravagant launch of her song

To celebrate the launch of this captivating song, an extravagant launch party was held at Estella, Mumbai. The event was attended by a constellation of renowned personalities from the entertainment industry, adding an aura of glitz and glamour to the occasion. Among the esteemed guests were the likes of popular comedian Zakir Khan, the elegant Seema Khan, fashionista Maheep Kapoor, the vibrant Bhavna Pandey, renowned author Shobha De, the ever-charming Poonam Dhillon, filmmaker Sanjay Khanduri, and the witty Cyrus Baroocha.