Amid the controversy of Kangana Ranaut being slapped by CISF constable, netizens have dug out an old tweet of the actress. In the social media post, Kangana had supported Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 stage. Will had slapped Chris over his joke on Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Kangana had said that she too would have slapped if someone had made such a comment on her sister or mother.

Kangana's post

"If some idiot used my mom or sister's illness to make bunch of fools laugh I would slap him like @willsmith did... bada*** move," Kangana had reportedly written in her Instagram stories. Many on social media have dug out this old post of Kangana and reacted to the irony of the situation now. Kangana has questioned the silence of Bollywood over her slap gate incident.

Celebs who have supported Kangana

Many celebs have come out in support of Kangana ever since the incident. Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, Mika Singh and Vivek Agnihotri have openly expressed that the act by the CISF constable was wrong. Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Soni Razdan and many other celebs liked the post of Faye D'souza condemning the attack.

Kangana urges B'town to speak up

"Remember if you are ok with breaking into someone's intimate zone, without their permission touching their bodies and assaulting them then deep down, you are ok with rape or murder also because that's also just penetration or stab only what big deal," Kangana had taken to social media and accused B'town of silence over the incident.

Kangana's ex – Adhyayan Suman and his father, Shekhar Suman also called the act wrong and expressed their disappointment. However, some celebs like Vishal Dadlani and Nakuul Mehta were seen indirectly supporting the CISF personnel.