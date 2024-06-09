Kangana Ranaut being slapped by a CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport hasn't gone down well with many. With each passing day, more and more celebs are reacting to the whole furore. While celebs like Urfi Javed, Vivek Agnihotri, Raveena Tandon, Shabana Azmi and more have come out to condemn the attack, there are some like Nakuul Mehta and Vishal Dadlani who have even indirectly supported the incident.

Faye's post

Now, Kangana Ranaut's alleged ex Hrithik Roshan has also reacted to a post condemning the attack on the actress. "With reference to the incident of MP Kangana Ranaut being slapped at an airport, violence can never be the answer. Especially not in our country that was born out of Gandhi's ideals of non- violence. It doesn't matter how much we disagree with views and statements made by someone, we cannot react with violence and we should not condone it," journalist Faye D'Souza wrote on social media.

"It is particularly dangerous when security personnel react violently while in uniform. Imagine, over the last ten years, if those of us who questioned power were assaulted at airports by constables who were in agreement with that power," the post further added.

Celebs react

Now, Kangana Ranaut's alleged ex Hrithik Roshan has reacted to the post and liked it. Not just him, celebs like Alia Bhatt, whom the National Award-winning actress has often ridiculed and made fun of, has also liked the post, extending her support to the actress. Soni Razdan, Arjun Kapoor and many more celebs have liked the post.

The MP from Mandi had questioned Bollywood's silence on the matter and asked if they would even support rape and murder by being silent.