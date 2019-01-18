Actress Mahika Sharma, who will soon start shooting with adult movie star, Danny D for her upcoming Bollywood movie titled The Modern Culture, said that when India banned porn then with no discrimination, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul must also be banned forever.

"I am really unhappy about Indian System discriminating at times. I am happy that our courts make justice everytime but the process runs really very long. The government banned porn stating that it may harm the environment and children in the country. It was also stated it promotes rape, and if the same logic goes on without discrimination, our country should ban Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul too. They also promoted a bad thought. I am sure we got much more better cricketers to replace them. I think these guys didn't get a good upbringing," former Miss Teen Northeast said in her statement.

The controversial actress, who earlier featured in television shows like "FIR" and "Ramayana", also said that her friend, Danny D must be something else on screen but in real life, he is a "God man".

"I know Danny D for a long time now. He might be something else on screen but off screen he is a saint or say a God Man. He does not keep a wrong eye and poor mentality. He is actually brave and much more educated with an amazing upbringing. He respects women and also knows how to be a gentle man," she added, expressing her discontent at the cricketers' remarks on Koffee With Karan show.

Hardik and Rahul had made some "misogynistic" remarks on the chat show that created a huge uproar on social media.