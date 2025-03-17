Imtiaz Ali's second film 'Jab We Met' went on to become one of those films that he would be associated with for the rest of his life. The 2007 film was not only a box office success but also went on to receive immense appreciation from critics and today is often termed an absolute cult classic. Bollywood enthusiasts love the film so much that many of them can go on to narrate the dialogues verbatim. There is not an iota of doubt in the fact that the dialogues of the film were a hit and it is almost unbelievable that Imtiaz Ali would want to change anything about them.

The romantic comedy had some major highlights, certain scenes even to this day remain in the hearts of fans absolutely rent-free. Talking to Komal Nahta for his YouTube series Came Changers, Imtiaz reflected on what he would want to change if he had to make Jab We Met in today's day and age. The film had a popular scene where Kareena's character Geet calls up her ex-boyfriend Anshuman in the presence of Shahid's character Aditya- Geet goes on to hurl insults at her ex. Imtiaz during the conversation mentioned that it was this scene that he would want to make changes in.

Imtiaz said, "Gaaliyan thodi tez ho sakti thi. Abuses would have been sharper. I would love to see Geet go and say really dirty gaalis. Aur mazza aata. Ekdum hi gandi wali baatein hoti hain na, unexpected. Aur agar aisa hota ki Shahid ka character Aditya, wo bhi shock ho jata ki yar ye toh mujhe bhi nahi aati itni gandi gaaliyan. Ye toh bahut hi low level hai. Toh aur mazza aata (The abuses could have been a little sharper. Abuses would have been sharper. I would love to see Geet go and say really dirty abuses. And it would have been fun. Dirty things happen very easily, unexpected. And if it had been like Shahid's character Aditya, he too would have been shocked that friend, even I would not have understood such dirty abuses. These are very low level. So it would have been more fun)."

This bit of the conversation has made netizens emotional, especially because Shahid and Kareena were seen chatting with one another at a prestigious award show recently. Shahid and Kareena used to be the IT couple of Bollywood at one point in time but both of them are married to different people and happily settled in life at the moment. However, their spotting made fans reminisce what a great film 'Jab We Met' was and many even started asking if there was ever a chance for a sequel of the film to come out.

While Imtiaz made his debut as a director with 'Socha Na Tha' it was the Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor starrer 'Jab We Met' that brought fame his way. After JWM, Imtiaz has gone on to direct other incredible films like 'Tamasha', 'Rockstar', 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Laila Majnu' and very recently 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. While he has scripts lined up for him, he is waiting for the right time to bring them to fruition.