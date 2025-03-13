The year 2025 began on a terrifying note for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, as Saif was stabbed by burglars at his residence in Bandra. The actor was rushed to the hospital that fateful night and underwent surgery. Thankfully, he has now fully recovered and is doing well.

Since the attack, Kareena and Saif have urged the media to respect their privacy and have repeatedly requested the paparazzi not to click pictures of their children, Taimur and Jeh, for safety reasons.

On Thursday, Kareena and Saif, along with their kids, jetted off to an undisclosed location to celebrate Holi. This marks Saif's first trip since the incident. Several videos and pictures show the family arriving at the airport, with Saif holding Taimur's hand while their nanny carried Jeh.

At the airport, Saif waved at the paparazzi but avoided posing for photos, making an effort to shield Taimur from the media's flashing lights. In contrast, Kareena acknowledged the paps, smiling and waving at them.

Airport look

Kareena opted for a casual yet stylish look, wearing a white T-shirt, black tights, and a long coat. Saif complemented her outfit with a printed shirt and denim jeans.

However, netizens criticized the paparazzi for clicking pictures of Taimur despite the couple's repeated requests to maintain their children's privacy.

Back from IIFA

On Thursday afternoon, Kareena, Saif, and Taimur were spotted at Kalina airport, returning from the IIFA Awards.

In widely shared clips, Saif was seen holding Taimur's hand while Kareena walked ahead. The paparazzi respected the couple's request and refrained from clicking Jeh's pictures. However, they did capture Taimur.

After reaching their car, Kareena and Taimur got in first, while Saif chose to drive home himself.

No-photo policy for kids

Following Kareena and Saif's stance on protecting their children's privacy, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have also adopted a similar approach for their daughter Raha.

During Alia's pre-birthday celebrations on Wednesday, the couple addressed the issue, requesting the media to refrain from posting unauthorized images of their daughter for security reasons.

Alia stated, "We don't want to take legal action, but we'll be left with no choice if people don't listen. Please wait for Raha to either cross or cover her face before clicking pictures."

Ranbir added that while he grew up in the film industry and considers the media as family, privacy concerns for their child remain a priority. "It might sound like a privileged problem, but as parents, we are doing everything we can to protect our child. Anyone with a camera phone can post pictures—it's out of our control. But we're just asking for help," he said.

He also recalled an incident where Alia was photographed inside their home, calling it a breach of privacy. "We understand the curiosity, but there's a line that shouldn't be crossed."

Alia interrupted Ranbir when he hinted that Raha could be photographed on special occasions like Christmas, emphasizing that they prefer to keep their daughter completely out of the public eye.

The couple also reminded everyone about the Child Privacy and Data Protection Laws, which prohibit the use of minors' pictures without parental consent.

Coming back to Kareena, the actress paid a heartfelt tribute to her grandfather, Raj Kapoor, at IIFA, performing some of his iconic songs. She shone in breathtaking outfits on the green carpet, effortlessly stealing the spotlight.