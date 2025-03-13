Alia Bhatt celebrates 32nd Birthday in oversized Kurta; Ranbir Kapoor puts cake on her nose, kisses Her; fans ask, 'Is Alia Pregnant again?'

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will be celebrating her 32nd birthday on March 15. Ahead of the big day, she celebrated with the media and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, by her side.

On Thursday, Alia kicked off her pre-birthday celebrations by cutting a two-tier milk cake. The actress flashed her signature dimples while slicing the cake. Several clips and videos show Alia swaying happily as she cut her birthday cake before feeding a piece to Ranbir. In a playful moment, Ranbir took some cream from the cake and smeared it on Alia's nose before hugging her and kissing her on the head.

The adorable moment quickly went viral on social media. Alia then posed with the paparazzi, sat down with them on the floor, and was seen being protected by Ranbir, who wrapped his arms around her.

For the pre-birthday celebrations, Alia wore a peach-colored kurta featuring a high-neck collar with a subtle V-cut. Designed by Mana Label, the kurta set reportedly costs ₹22,500. However, eagle-eyed netizens noticed Alia's sudden weight gain and oversized outfit, sparking speculation.

One comment read, "Alia is a diamond, and Ranbir is no less."

Another fan wrote, "Happy birthday, Raha ki mummy."

A third user commented, "Heartwarming how Ranbir maintains his grace and affection when it comes to Alia."

Meanwhile, another user speculated, "Is Alia pregnant? She has been wearing oversized outfits lately."

Alia & Ranbir talk about Love and War

After the cake-cutting, Alia and Ranbir spoke about their upcoming film, Love and War.

Discussing her current work, Alia mentioned that she, Ranbir, and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali are shooting at night for Bhansali's latest project. She explained, "We shoot at night and are mum and dad during the day. It's a very interesting combination. The only reason I mentioned this is because we also shot Gangubai Kathiawadi at night—it becomes like your own world."

She further added, "There's no distraction, no noise, no sound. We sit and discuss the scene. Being back on set with Sanjay sir is incredible. He makes you feel like 100 percent is just the beginning."

Ranbir shared his excitement, saying, "Love and War is a dream for every actor. To collaborate with amazing artists like Alia and Vicky and be directed by the master, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is an honor. I worked with him 17 years ago, and to be back now, I can say with certainty that I haven't met anyone who understands characters, emotions, music, Indian culture, and values as much as he does."

Alia and Ranbir follow no photo policy for Raha

Speaking to the paparazzi, Alia and Ranbir requested that the media refrain from posting unauthorized images of their daughter, Raha, for security reasons.

Alia clarified that while they do not wish to take legal action, they will have no choice if their request is ignored. She stated, "We don't want to push for any legal action, but we'll be left with no choice if people don't listen. Please wait for Raha to either cross or cover her face before clicking pictures."

According to NDTV, Alia also reportedly said, "My worst nightmare is someone breaking in and taking Raha away."

Ranbir reminded the media that he grew up in the industry and sees them as family. He added, "It might sound like a privileged problem, but as parents, we are doing everything we can to protect our child. Anyone with a camera phone can post pictures—it's out of our control. But we're just asking for help."

Ranbir also recalled an incident where Alia was clicked inside their home, calling it a breach of privacy. "We understand the curiosity, but there's a line that shouldn't be crossed," he said.

Alia also stopped Ranbir from suggesting that Raha could be photographed on special occasions like Christmas. The couple reminded everyone that Child Privacy and Data Protection Laws prohibit the use of minors' pictures without parental consent.

Alia recently deleted all photos of Raha from her social media accounts.

In January, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times in his home after encountering an intruder in his younger son Jeh's room. Following this terrifying incident, Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan requested the media to stop photographing their children, Taimur and Jeh, for security reasons. Alia and Ranbir have now chosen to follow a similar approach, keeping their daughter out of the public eye.

After her birthday celebrations, Alia left for Alibaug, where she will celebrate Holi on Friday and her birthday on Saturday.