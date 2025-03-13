Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are set to embrace parenthood. According to reports, the couple is expecting their first child in April 2025.

Athiya and KL Rahul shared the joyous news with their fans in November last year. Since the announcement, Athiya has been sharing adorable and candid pictures, proudly flaunting her baby bump. Many of these photos feature KL Rahul tenderly caressing his wife's growing belly.

Athiya and KL Rahul's latest post

On Wednesday, the soon-to-be parents shared a heartwarming carousel post, where they were seen holding hands and smiling. The black-and-white candid photos radiate love as the couple eagerly awaits the arrival of their little one.

In the pictures, Athiya is seen flaunting her baby bump. In one shot, she holds KL Rahul close as they lie on the sofa. She dons a mustard-colored outfit, while Rahul keeps it casual in a white t-shirt and jeans. Another picture captures a sweet moment where Athiya kisses Rahul.

In one of the most endearing photos, the couple gazes lovingly into each other's eyes as Rahul rests his head on Athiya's lap. They are also seen cradling her baby bump together. Some images feature solo shots of Athiya, who looks radiant in an oversized white shirt. The caption for the post reads: "Oh, baby!"

Celebrities and fans shower love on Athiya's pregnancy photoshoot

Celebrities and fans can't stop gushing over Athiya Shetty's pregnancy photoshoot. Her father, actor Suniel Shetty, along with Shikhar Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani, Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh, dropped hearts in the comments.

Karan Johar wrote, "This is just tooooo cute."

New dad Ranveer Singh added, "Love and blessings."

Meanwhile, Athiya's brother, actor Ahan Shetty, expressed his excitement, saying, "Can't wait."

Several celebrity friends of the couple also poured in their good wishes. Ananya Panday commented, "I'm so ready for this baby!!!"

Kiara Advani, who recently announced her own pregnancy, responded with red heart emojis.

Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "My eyes... my heart..." while Ranveer Singh reiterated his love with "❤️ Love and blessings."

Athiya's maternity photos arrived just days after India's victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where the final match was played between India and New Zealand.