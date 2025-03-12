2025 is shaping up to be the year of star kids making their Bollywood debuts! Following Ibrahim Ali Khan, it's now Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor, who is stepping into the industry with her debut film, Tu Yaa Main.

The teaser of the film, directed by Bejoy Nambiar, was unveiled on Tuesday, offering a glimpse into what promises to be a gripping survival drama. The film also stars Adarsh Gourav, known for his powerful performances in The White Tiger and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Netizens react to Shanaya's debut performance

Shanaya's performance in the teaser has sparked mixed reactions online. While some were pleasantly surprised by her acting and dialogue delivery, others remained skeptical.

One user wrote, "Difficult to guess the plot, but Adarsh looks phenomenal. Surprisingly, Shanaya doesn't look bad, and her diction seems fine, which was unexpected. If the film is interesting, it could get a good opening since it's releasing on Valentine's Day. Just hope Kanika Dhillon is nowhere near this film."

Another commented, "The music, cinematography, and editing are tight. For a second, Shanaya convinced me she might at least outperform her cousins... until she did the scream."

A third user stated, "She has better screen presence than Khushi Kapoor."

Shanaya Kapoor is receiving overwhelming support from her friends and family as she gears up for her Bollywood debut with Tu Yaa Main. Soon after the teaser dropped on March 11, her childhood friends, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, took to social media to cheer her on.

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, showed his support by sharing the teaser on Instagram Stories, adding fire and '100' emojis to hype up his close friend.

Suhana Khan, Aryan's sister, also re-shared the teaser and wrote, "Never been this excited!! @shanayakapoor02 love love love you!!!"

Navya Naveli Nanda, Ananya Panday, and Khushi Kapoor also extended their support, along with a slew of Bollywood celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Orry.

Shanaya shared the teaser with an intriguing caption: "Love. Terror. And a collab gone very, very wrong. Who's more excited for this one? #TuYaaMain"

Set against the backdrop of hauntingly atmospheric backwaters, the film teases a blend of romance and pulse-pounding thrills, making it one of 2026's most anticipated releases.

Work front

Just a day after the teaser drop, Shanaya began shooting for her next project alongside Abhay Verma (Munjya fame). Directed by Shujaat Saudagar, the film's details are currently under wraps.

Apart from this, Shanaya will also be seen in a romantic drama film titled Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan opposite actor Vikrant Massey. The film is reportedly inspired by Ruskin Bond's beloved short story The Eyes Have It. In the film, the actress will be seen playing a theater artist, while Vikrant plays a blind musician.