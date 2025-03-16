Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2 failed to live up to audiences' expectations. The film, which featured Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles, was an absolute disaster at the box office. Although it was a Valentine's Day special release in 2020, it failed to impress cinemagoers and did not even have a successful OTT release. However, when the film was first announced, cinema enthusiasts were very excited, considering the Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aaj Kal is a fan favourite. Imtiaz Ali recently spoke about the failure of Love Aaj Kal 2.

In an interview with Komal Nahata for his YouTube channel, Game Changers, the director reflected on the film's failure and how he felt about it. He mentioned how he could have done things differently and what went wrong with the film.

Imtiaz said, "I could have done 2-3 things differently. I tried to put too much into it, and that's why it became heavy. The ease of the film was compromised. It became thick, and people didn't understand what happened. Aisa lag raha tha voh dil se nahi ho rahi hai (It seemed like it wasn't coming from the heart). Secondly, I feel the film lacked freshness."

The 'Jab We Met' director mentioned that it was after this film that he decided to never make sequels. However, he spoke about how he would be interested in making a sequel to Rockstar someday.

Imtiaz said, "Not because of casting, but whenever you are making a sequel, you should have a proper reason for it. I had that reason, but I wasn't able to express it. At least, it didn't get expressed in the publicity of the film. In a way, yes. Though I had a new story in Love Aaj Kal 2, the film didn't work. So unless it is really necessary, I am not interested in making sequels. But never say never—Rockstar 2 may be nice."

In terms of work, Imtiaz Ali last directed Amar Singh Chamkila which starred Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. Even though he has not announced any new project, in the same conversation, he did talk about having several scripts in hand but mentioned that he is waiting for the right time to bring them to fruition.