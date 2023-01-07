Days after the Air India controversy, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared his opinion on the whole episode. The incident allegedly involved an Air India passenger urinating on an elderly woman in an inebriated state. Agnihotri reacted to a tweet from a journalist who asked what the scenario would have been had the one who urinated been a Muslim.

What the journalist tweeted

The senior journalist tweeted, "So drunk businessman found urinating on co-passenger in flight is one Shekhar Mishra: what if his name was a Khan? Guess who would be doing cartwheels of outrage on prime time and social media? A Mishra or a Khan, law must be same for all as should response. Agree?"

Vivek's retort

Reacting to it, the Kashmir Files filmmaker wrote, "The law is same for everyone. Be it Arfa or Rajdeep. It's the media (vulture media, according to you) which discriminates. I am sure if it was a Khan, you would have called him a victim by now. Please think and reflect."

Vivek's Vaccine War

On work front, Vivek Agnihotri is busy shooting for The Vaccine War based on the scientists who made the vaccine in such a short time. And if reports are to be believed, Agnihotri will be seen casting real people in the film.

"These are the Sikh volunteers who helped cremate dead people during the second wave, risking their lives. They also volunteered to work in our film and helped us recreate exact scenarios," an India Today report stated.