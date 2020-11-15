Around 66 million years ago, a giant asteroid hit the earth in its full fury, and it resulted in the death of dinosaurs. The impact of the asteroid was so huge on the planet's surface and it pulled earth to a state of nuclear winter for several years. Apart from dinosaurs, several other species of living beings were also wiped out from earth due to the asteroid impact.

However, have you ever imagined what could have happened if the asteroid that hit the earth was almost 30 seconds late?

30 seconds late could have saved dinosaurs

The doomsday asteroid that resulted in the extinction of dinosaurs had hit the shallow waters of Mexico's Yutacan peninsula. The asteroid which was nine-mile wide unleashed energy equivalent to 10 billion Hiroshima bombs. The rogue space rock literally tore down the earth, and the radioactive shockwave literally obliterated everything for hundreds of miles in every direction.

However, if the asteroid was late for 30 seconds, we would be most probably living in a different world. A delay in 30 seconds could have made the asteroid plunged into the Pacific or Atlantic ocean. Even though such an impact could have resulted in the formation of huge waves, it would not have resulted in the extinction of dinosaurs.

Humans would not have been ruling earth

If dinosaurs had survived the asteroid impact, the giant predators could be still roaming across the earth, and according to experts, these giants could have also undergone huge evolutionary changes.

It was the absence of dinosaurs and the safe haven on the blue planet which helped humans to evolve in a healthy manner. However, things would not have been easy for human beings if a predator like Tyrannosaurus Rex was there on the planet during the time of evolution.

Alexander Pearce, an Irish convict notorious for cannibalizing his fellow prison escapees had previously claimed that human meat is very tasty, and if dinosaurs start hunting down humans, it could have resulted in the extinction of the species.

Moreover, if dinosaurs are still there on earth, there could be no Jurassic Park movies, as humans will be running hard to save their lives from deadly dinosaurs.