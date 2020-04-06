Right from superstardom to money lenders knocking doorstep, Amitabh Bachchan has seen it all. After Rajinikanth, its only Amitabh Bachchan in Bollywood who enjoys a crazy fan following that has only increased over the years. But things were never that easy for the Shehenshah, there was a time when Big B's company Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL) faced major downfall which ultimately led the actor into debts and unending liabilities.

Amitabh was facing one of the hardest days of his life when Television first ever Quiz contest show Kaun Banega Crorepati was offered to him. Being Bollywood's superstar, Amitabh's family including wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek, and daughter Shweta was not in the favor of Big B accepting the offer but Amitabh was adamant on accepting it as he was left with no option and no means to earn money.

'Television came as a surprise'

In an old interview with Simi Garewal, Big B revealed about the financial crisis he faced and how he finally took up the challenge of KBC against the will of his family, "Television came as a surprise. It was something that the entire family disagreed with. Jaya said that 'television will bring your image down' because it's a smaller medium." He also added, "I really had no choice. My circumstances were such that if somebody had asked me to clean the floor to earn some money, I would have done it."

Jaya also added to this and explained why she was never on board for it but stood by him no matter what. She said, "He needed to do it, he spoke with us. For me, it was like supporting and standing by him. It (KBC) was wonderful but if KBC had carried on endlessly then I would have said 'Yes, there's something to it' but I was very disappointed when they stopped it."