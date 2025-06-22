Thousands gathered at the iconic Plaza La Santa Maria in Bogotá, Colombia, to commemorate the 11th International Day of Yoga with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. This year's event was particularly significant as it marked a decade of peace in Colombia, following a historic peace agreement between the Colombian government and the FARC guerrilla group. This agreement, signed ten years ago, ended a decades-long armed conflict that had deeply affected the nation. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar played a crucial role in mediating the peace process, contributing significantly to this historic achievement.

During the Yoga Day celebration, Gurudev emphasized the deeper essence of yoga, stating, "We must not mistake yoga just for a physical exercise. It is a state of our mind." He also highlighted his global contributions, including chairing the first committee that developed the Common Yoga Protocol, a holistic sequence now followed worldwide.

"I'm very happy that at least one-third of the world's population is now following this protocol. But, our work in the space of mental health doesn't end here. In fact, it's just the beginning," he added.

The event was graced by the presence of the Director of the Observatory of Culture and Cultural Knowledge Management at Bogotá's Secretariat of Culture, who reflected on the current tensions in the country, stating, "Very tense moments have gripped the country in recent weeks, and this day comes at the perfect time to balance the load and send a positive message to all the people of Bogotá."

Gurudev's role in peace process

Reflecting on the past, back in 2015, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar undertook a seemingly impossible task. For nearly fifty years, a brutal war between the FARC rebels and the Colombian government had raged on. At a time when mistrust between the two sides was at its peak and multiple ceasefires had failed, Gurudev held a three-day dialogue with FARC commanders, urging them to adopt non-violence and embrace a broader vision for the country's future. His intervention helped break the deadlock, leading FARC to declare a year-long unilateral ceasefire—an unprecedented step that paved the way for the final agreement later that year.

A decade later, Gurudev returned to Colombia, not just to mark the milestone, but to renew a vision of a more peaceful and united South America. Across Bogotá, Medellín, and Cartagena, he met with members of parliament, business leaders, and academics, introducing many to the profound experience of meditation.

Gurudev also addressed the Colombian Parliament, inspiring them to dream of "a world free from suffering, a world which is more loving, happier and peaceful. It could appear to be a utopia," he said, "but I think it begins with a dream. If we start having this dream, I'm sure we can fulfill it."

On June 20, Gurudev was conferred the Bolívar Governorate Medal 'Honor to Civil Merit' for his discipline, dedication, and unwavering contribution to building a better society. The Mayor of Cartagena de Indias, Dumek Turbay Paz, also recognized Gurudev's immense humanitarian impact in promoting peace and happiness in the world.

Lika Gaveish, a filmmaker and photographer who attended The Art of Living's World Culture Festival in New Delhi in 2016, recalled being deeply moved after hearing former President Santos speak about Gurudev's role in the peace process, "My partner worked as a cameraman, filming in the conflict zones—I've seen how hard it's been. Knowing that Gurudev played a role in bringing peace to that region really touched me. The world has a lot to be thankful to him for."

Colombia's journey from conflict to peace

What many may not know is that Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar played a key role in making that peace possible. In 2015, at a time when hope for peace seemed distant and talks between the two sides had failed again and again, Gurudev traveled to Havana to meet with top FARC commanders. For three days, he held conversations with them, encouraging them to leave violence behind and look toward a better future for the country. His message of non-violence struck a chord. Not long after, FARC declared a year-long unilateral ceasefire. This bold move paved the way for the peace agreement later that year.

Now, a decade later, the people of Colombia gathered again, this time not for conflict but for yoga, meditation, and unity. Gurudev led the large crowd through the Common Yoga Protocol—a simple but effective sequence of yoga postures and breathing techniques followed around the world.

The eighth anniversary of the peace accord is also an opportunity to acknowledge that more work needs to be done to address challenges such as persistent violence in rural areas, the murder of social leaders and former combatants, the slow implementation of structural reforms, and the need to strengthen the territorial and cross-cutting approaches of the agreement.

Through a series of consultations and roundtables with the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center's US-Colombia Advisory Group (UCAG), members identified that coordination challenges both at a national and territorial level between and among institutions with a role in the implementation of the accord have hindered its full implementation. Lack of coordination was also recognized throughout the three additional constraints identified: difficulty in prioritizing the 2016 peace accord amid a broader, unclear security strategy to combat illegal armed groups, and lack of progress in crop substitution programs launched as a result of the accord.