Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to lead World's largest Happiness Weekend from March 20-23

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is set to make history with the world's largest Happiness Weekend, taking place from March 20-23. This event will unite millions of people from over 180 countries, all inspired by Gurudev's vision of a world where every face wears a smile.The global celebrations will commence with a guided meditation led by Gurudev on World Happiness Day, March 20, at 8:00 AM IST, exclusively on the Sattva App. The app, recognized as the world's best meditation app, will premiere a special meditation with Gurudev, providing a unique opportunity for individuals worldwide to connect with the spiritual leader.

Scientific research has validated the effectiveness of Sudarshan Kriya, showing significant reductions in anxiety, depression, and stress. The technique has been proven to have lasting mental and physical health benefits across various groups, including students, professionals, veterans, and healthcare workers.

The Happiness Weekend will also feature a thought-provoking dialogue between Gurudev and Harvard professor and New York Times bestselling author Arthur Brooks at Washington, D.C.'s Warner Theatre. The discussion will explore practical ways to cultivate happiness in today's uncertain world.

In addition, Gurudev has been invited to lead a special meditation session at Semafor's The State of Happiness in 2025—an event in partnership with Gallup and the United Nations. The event will unveil the 2025 World Happiness Report, providing key insights into global well-being trends.

In the lead-up to this historic weekend, The Art of Living has been hosting the Global Happiness Program from March 17-23, empowering thousands with practical techniques to manage stress, regulate emotions, and find balance. A key highlight of the program is Sudarshan Kriya, a powerful rhythmic breathing technique which has transformed the lives of millions worldwide.

As the world continues its pursuit of happiness, Gurudev's message serves as a simple yet powerful reminder: Happiness is here and now. This message resonates with the growing body of research that points to the beneficial effects of exposure to the natural world on health, reducing stress, and promoting healing.

In a study led by Mathew White of the European Centre for Environment & Human Health at the University of Exeter, it was found that people who spent two hours a week in green spaces were substantially more likely to report good health and psychological well-being. This research aligns with Gurudev's teachings, emphasizing the importance of nature and meditation in achieving overall well-being.

The Happiness Weekend also comes at a time when the world is grappling with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has upended critical structures, including health systems, economic life, and fundamental institutional arrangements. However, it has also deepened people's relationship with technology, with larger segments of the population relying more on digital connections for work, education, health care, daily commercial transactions, and essential social interactions.