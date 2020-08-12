The Karnataka government on Wednesday, August 12, said that the damages suffered in Tuesday night's riots in Bengaluru will be recovered from the people involved in the riots, which broke out in the eastern part of the city.

Speaking to reporters, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "The damage inflicted in east Bengaluru violence will be recovered from property of rioters, as per Supreme Court guidelines."

The Karnataka Home Minister also said that the state government will take strict action against those who damaged public properties and vehicles and were involved in the Bengaluru violence incident.

"We are identifying the persons involved and assessing the damage suffered. We will do asset recovery from rioters like in Uttar Pradesh," Basavaraj Bommai added.

Earlier today, Karnataka Minister CT Ravi termed the violence in Bengaluru as a "planned riot" and said that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is behind it.

He said, "I think it was a planned riot. Within an hour of a post on social media thousands of people gathered and damaged 200-300 vehicles and the MLA's residence. We willl take serious action."

What happened in Bengaluru on Tuesday night?

Three people were killed and several others were injured as police opened fired, burst tear-gas shells and lathi-charged violent crowd after clashes erupted late Tuesday night.

The riots were allegedly triggered by a 'communally sensitive' post on Facebook by P Naveen, nephew of Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy of the Congress.

Till now, 145 people have been arrested for the arson, vandalism and assault on police personnel in the KG Halli and DJ Halli police stations in the city. Sixty police personnel have also been injured of which four have severe injuries after being attacked by the mob.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the District Magistrate has ordered a thorough investigation into the riots that took place in the jurisdiction of Godavanavahalli and Kadugodanahalli police stations in Bengaluru.