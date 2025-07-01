Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday asked the authorities to identify terror-friendly employees working in different government departments to dismantle the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory.

"Identify those elements from the terror ecosystem who were involved in the killing of common Kashmiris and are currently working in government Departments", the Lieutenant Governor said while chairing a high-level meeting to discuss issues of the terror victim families.

The Lieutenant Governor asked the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to reopen the cases that were intentionally buried and file fresh FIRs to restart the investigation to give justice to the affected families.

"Chaired a high-level meeting today to discuss issues concerning victim families whose loved ones were brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists. Directed DCs and SSPs to reopen cases which were deliberately buried & file an FIR, and ensure jobs are provided to NoKs on priority", the Lieutenant Governor posted on X.

Chaired a high-level meeting today to discuss issues concerning victim families whose loved ones were brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists. Directed DCs & SSPs to reopen cases which were deliberately buried & file an FIR and ensure jobs are provided to NoKs on priority. pic.twitter.com/bgSUnZ1EBT — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) July 1, 2025

According to the official spokesperson of the J&K government, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today chaired a high-level meeting and discussed the issues concerning victim families whose loved ones were brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the Deputy Commissioners and SSPs to reopen cases that were deliberately buried and file an FIR and ensure jobs are provided to Next of Kin (NoKs) on priority.

He further directed them to take immediate measures to free terror victim families' property and land grabbed by terrorists or their sympathisers.

Identify those elements from the terror ecosystem who were involved in the killing of common Kashmiris and are currently working in Government Departments. Financial assistance under MUDRA and handholding must be extended to the terror victim family members who want to start their self-employment venture, the Lieutenant Governor told the officials.

The Lieutenant Governor said a special cell will be established in the LG Secretariat to address the concerns of terror victim families. He further asked the Chief Secretary to set up a similar cell in his office. A toll-free number should also be provided for the assistance of terror victim families, he said.

"Every possible assistance would be provided to terror victim families, and culprits roaming free for many decades will be brought to justice," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo; Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department Shaleen Kabra; DGP Nalin Prabhat; Special Director General (Coordination), PHQ, S.J.M Gillani; Principal Secretary Home Chandraker Bharti; Principal Secretary, Finance Santosh D Vaidya; ADGP CID Nitish Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and CEO SASB Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari; IGP Kashmir, VK Birdi; IGP Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Bidhuri; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; MD & CEO J&K Bank, Amitava Chatterjee; DIGs, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, and senior officials of Police and Civil Administration.

LG met with families of terror victims

Earlier on Sunday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met with the family members of Kashmiri civilians who were brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

The LG stated that for decades, these families were marginalised, and their voices went unheard. Justice was denied.

"Their pain was ignored, their stories remained untold, and the truth was deliberately suppressed," the Lieutenant Governor said after meeting terror victim families in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The Lieutenant Governor stated that it is a harsh reality that, for years, the truth was buried under the influence of the terror ecosystem. However, today, families of the victims are courageously exposing Pakistan and its supporters within Kashmir.