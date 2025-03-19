Jaya Bachchan recently slammed Akshay Kumar's 2017 film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. Starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, the film revolved around the concept of Swacch Bharat. The veteran actress has now said that she would never go to watch a film with such a title. She also called such films 'propaganda' films.

Jaya Bachchan was speaking at the India TV conclave where she said she wouldn't go to watch a film with such a title. "Just look at the title of the film; I would never go to watch a film with such a name. Yeh koi naam hai? Is that really a name?" she asked.

Jaya then asked the audience if they would go to watch a film with such a title. When some of them raised their hands, the MP was quick to say how only a handful would like to go amid such a big crowd. "Among so many people, hardly four want to watch the film; it's very sad. Yeh toh flop hai (It is a flop)."

Jaya further spoke about how films are being made by political parties these days. "In today's day and age, even political parties are making films, and to discuss all that, we need a lot of time," she concluded.

Bhumi takes pride in the film

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film emerged as a bumper hit. "Looking back, I am incredibly proud of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. It wasn't just a film; it was a movement. We aimed to challenge societal norms and encourage real change. The fact that the film continued to inspire discussions about sanitation and the importance of clean toilets in every household reaffirms the power of cinema to effect social change," Bhumi Pednekar had once said in an interview.