The Hummer has a separate fanbase. Despite its discontinuation, the monstrous SUV truck has a special place in the hearts of auto enthusiasts, who treat the GM's SUV with huge demand in the after-sales market. General Motors is giving its good-old Hummer a new lease of life, but with a modern twist. GM unveiled the all-new Hummer EV SUV globally, giving a peek into the upcoming model, which is expected to go into production from 2023. GM, however, is accepting reservations from interested buyers for its EV SUV.

Unveiling the legendary Hummer EV, GM also offered a detailed look at specifications of the offroad monster as well as the pricing.

All-new Hummer EV

Here's a look at everything that GM unveiled about its all-new Hummer EV. According to GM, it will be offered in four variants, including 2, 2x, 3x and First Edition. The top-of-the-line First Edition will have an optional "Extreme Off-Road Package." GM says the Hummer EV starts from $79,995 and goes as high as $110,595 without taxes.

The Hummer EV carries the signature design from H2 and H3 models. It has a wheelbase of 3,218mm, length of 4,999mm and turning circle of 10.8mm. The rugged-looking SUV features removable roof panels and special models for off-roading. The top-end variant features 22-inch alloy wheels, step-assists, floor liners and underbody protection. This should offer unparalleled capabilities to manoeuvre even the trickiest obstacles and terrains with ease.

GM says Hummer EV can do 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds and capable of producing 830 BHP. It offers a maximum range of 482 km from its 20-module battery system. Exact details on the battery specifications are yet to be revealed.

Inside that gigantic SUV is a 12.3-inch infotainment cluster, 13.4-inch touchscreen head unit, and many driver-assist technologies. Customers will also get various customisation options to suit their fancies. The SUV also gets removable roof panels, underbody armour, rock sliders, underbody cameras and more.

Check out photos of Hummer EV SUV below: