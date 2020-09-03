Audi has brought its most powerful SUV coupe and sportiest Q-series model, the RS Q8 to India. The premium flagship SUV is priced at Rs 2.01 crore and it is available across India. The new Audi makes a compelling argument on why it should be your next SUV choice if budget is no bar. But first, take a look at the marvellous inside and out of the Audi RS Q8 in photos.

Audi RS Q8 comes with 600hp and 800Nm from a 4.0L TFSI Twin Turbo petrol engine, making it the fastest production SUV with a record lap time of 7 minutes and 42 seconds. It can go from 0-100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

Audi RS Q8 has an optional RS Dynamic Package Plus that boosts the top speed from 250km/h to 305km/h.

Audi RS Q8's MHEV system combined with a 48-volt main onboard electrical system and V8 makes the SUV agile and efficient. One of the coolest features is the ability to turn off cylinders to save on fuel. The all-wheel-drive Quattro system uses an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox.

Audi RS Q8 has several other features such as All-wheel steering, RS roof spoiler, Audi's Virtual cockpit, Quattro with self-locking differential, Sport Adaptive Air Suspension and 2 RS modes for personalized drive settings. There are additional features in the optional variant with Black styling package with black, panoramic sunroof, Head-up display, Matrix LED headlights, RS Sports Exhaust, a B&O Advanced Sound system with 3D sound and RS dynamic package plus.

And yes, that green shade looks astonishing on the massive beast that is Audi RS Q8.