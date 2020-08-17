Renault has launched the Duster with a 1.3-liter turbo petrol engine, which makes it the most powerful SUV in the segment. Well, it actually holds that distinction jointly with the Nissan Kicks turbo petrol as the latter also carries the same engine with the same power and torque figures.

Also, though Renault has not discontinued the naturally aspirated 1.5-liter petrol engine, it's available only with a manual transmission now; its CVT variant has been discontinued. If you want to buy an automatic Duster, you'll have to get the new one that has been launched today and that's also a CVT.

2020 Renault Duster 1.3-liter turbo petrol specifications

This new 1.3-liter turbo petrol is a direct injection engine, and it employs dual Variable Valve Timing (VVT). It develops 156 PS of peak power at 5,500 rpm and peak torque of 254 Nm at 1,600 rpm. It can be had with either a six-speed manual or with a CVT that Renault refers to as X-Tronic. It has a 7-speed manual mode.

2020 Renault Duster 1.3-liter turbo petrol variants and price

The Duster with the new 1.3-liter turbo petrol engine will be available in three variants with a 6-speed manual option at a starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh, while the X-Tronic CVT will be available in two variants with a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh.

As mentioned earlier, Renault is still offering the naturally aspirated 1.5-liter petrol engine. It's available in three variants with a starting price of Rs 8.59 lakh.

2020 Renault Duster New Features

Along with the new engine, the Duster gets a few new features too.

1) Remote Pre-Cooling: This function would allow you to start the engine and air-conditioning on remotely with the key fob.

2) Hill Start Assist (only on CVT): This system facilitates clean uphill starts. Your Duster would not roll back when you take your foot off the brake. Therefore, you will be able to avoid damaging the vehicle behind you, and your head as well from the otherwise possible road rage. Plus, on hilly roads, which don't have fencing, the Hill Start Assist will help you in avoiding death as well. Essentially, your life expectancy is increased when you buy a vehicle that has Hill Start Assist.

3) ESP (Electronic Stability Program. Again, only on CVT): This is again a lifesaver. This active safety system helps you to stay on track, and quite literally at that. But please don't take it for granted, even if you have a fancy insurance policy.

Existing features like cruise control, climate control, 17.64 cm touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution that comes with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition and EcoGuide (a system that monitors driving patterns and provides guidelines to improve efficiency), etc., have been retained.