The Enforcement Directorate on Friday searched the residences of ICICI's ex-MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar and Videocon founder and CEO Venugopal Dhoot in a bank loan fraud case.

According to The Economic Times, the ED is conducting multicity raids in connection to the case. Kochhar and Dhoot's Mumbai residences are being searched.

Enforcement Directorate had earlier registered a money-laundering criminal case against Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar and Dhoot.