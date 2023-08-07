Neha Sharma's latest video taking an ice bath has raised the temperature on social media. Flaunting her curves in a red-hot bikini, Neha looks quite sensuous. The actress can be seen taking a dip into an ice cold bath bucket and internet is unable to handle the hotness. Social media is filled with comments. Let's take a look at some.

Social media comments

"Melting the ice with her hotness," one user wrote. "Even ice will melt seeing Neha like this," another user wrote. "Can anyone get hotter than this?" asked a social media user. "Hotness," wrote another social media user. "This is called too hot to handle," another one of the comments read. "Ice water will be hot water in few seconds," one more comment read.

Neha's take on marriage

Neha Sharma might not have had a successful career in Bollywood but the actress enjoys a massive fan following across all social media platforms. Neha has managed to make a place for herself in the regional film industry and is one of the most sought-after actresses down South. Neha has often said that she was asked to get her networking strong to go ahead in Bollywood, something she didn't approve of.

The 35-year old actress that one shouldn't get married just for the sake of it. "If you are not ready, you should not get married again. Marriage is a big deal since I'm witnessing my sister's marriage and my mum and dad have been together for years. Marriage, as I see it, will work if two people want it to work. If two people do not want it to work, it will not work. You can't hold grudges; you must let rid of your ego, which is unique," she had said in an interview.