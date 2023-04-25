Bollywood diva Neha Sharma never fails to put her best fashion foot forward, known for her sartorial choices. The stunning actress often amps up the glam quotient whenever she is papped post her gym session, at the airport for with her sister.

Neha Sharma trolled brutally for cleavage-baring choli bold bralette

On Sunday, Neha Sharma along with Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar and Mouni Roy were among the many celebrities who walked the ramp.

Neha became the talk of the town wearing cleavage-baring choli with a sequin lehenga. The actor raised the hotness quotient in a yellow floral lehenga as she turned muse for Anisha Shetty's at a fashion show.

Certainly, Neha oozed oomph with her attire and grace as she walked the ramp.

However, netizens were seemingly unimpressed with Neha's attire. They thronged the paparazzo's comment section and brutally trolled Neha for her outfit.

A user wrote, "She herself feels uncomfortable the way she is looking down on her so-called disaster....."

Another user mentioned, "So cheap yaar."

The third one mentioned, "Humble request to Indian designers. Plz don't spoil the style of ethnic wear in the name of fashion."

The third one said, "Irrespective of good or bad, the outfit itself is so uncomfortable. It's looking more seductive than grace."

The fourth one said, " I don't how come they feel so comfortable wearing this kind dress, isse acha pehno hi mat kuch, come naked only." (It's better she doesn't wear anything).

Neha Sharma at Bombay times fashion week #nehasharma pic.twitter.com/GgtCb84OXS — Elandhari Frames (@elandhariframes) April 23, 2023

Personal front

Meanwhile, Neha recently made headlines after she bought a new car with her sister Aisha Sharma. "May we keep working hard and may God always be kind to us and may we be forever grateful... #gratitude @aishasharma25," Neha tweeted along with a few pictures. Reportedly, the car is worth Rs 1.09 crores.

May we keep working hard and May God always be kind to us and may we be forever grateful ..#gratitude ? @aishasharma25 pic.twitter.com/DnTFho1wa8 — Neha Sharma (@Officialneha) April 4, 2023

Professional front

Neha Sharma will be next seen in 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra,' alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in key roles. The release date is yet to be announced.