What a momentous day for India and cricket fanatics. During the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, on Sunday, India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the World Cup. This marks India's first win in an ICC event after 20 years. India vs New Zealand was held in the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala.

Highlights of the match

Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs and guided the team to victory. He scored 39 runs off 44 balls.

Virat Kohli scored 95 runs off 104 balls, while India skipper Rohit Sharma hit 46 runs off 40 balls.

Mohammed Shami stole the show and gave a stellar performance as he clinched five wickets.

The win comes after 20 years. In 2019, Dhoni was upset when New Zealand knocked India out of the 2019 World Cup with a heartbreaking semi-final defeat and then beat them again to win the inaugural World Test Championship.

And with this, India is in the first position at the points table.

Special media is filled with congratulatory messages. And are lauding Virat for his stupendous chase and win.

Several brands also wished Virat and his winning streak. Although he missed his 1000 by a few runs, in the end, India won against New Zealand.

Anushka Sharma too showered love on Virat

She took to Instagram and shared 3 stories. In the first story, she shared a picture featuring Virat Kohli which read "India win by 4 wickets" and posted a heart emoji.

In the next story, she shared a reel that shows Virat Kohli getting out just five runs before his century and wrote, "Always proud of you".

In another story, Anushka wrote, "Storm Chaser".

India won all the 5 matches so far

India played its first match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia and won against them.

India then locked horns with Afghanistan and won by eight wickets.

On October 14, India faced Pakistan and secured a seven-wicket win. It then won against against Bangladesh by seven wickets.

On October 29, Team India will play their next match against, England at Ekana Sports City in Lucknow.