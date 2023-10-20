The World Cup 2023, fever has gripped the nation and how! The Men in Blue have triumphed in all four matches that they have played in the tournament so far.

On Thursday, it was India vs Bangladesh's World Cup 2023 and India successfully chased down a target of 257 runs set by Bangladesh and finished in style.

Virat Kohli scored a century during the 41st over. His score marked Virat Kohli's first century in this year's World Cup and his third in his overall World Cup career.

With this Kohli has added yet another feature on his cap. Virat has inched further closer to Sachin Tendulkar, who holds the record for most centuries in ODIs (49). Overall, Kohli smashed his 78th international ton; Tendulkar firmly remains at the top in that regard, with 100 centuries to his name.

During the post-match presentation

Virat Kohli said that his focus was on getting the job done for his side by staying at the crease till the end.

He said, "I wanted to make a big contribution. I've had a few fifties in World Cups and I haven't really converted them so I wanted to finish it off this time and hang on till the end. I was just looking to hit the gaps, run hard and get the boundaries whenever needed. It's a great atmosphere in the changing room. We're loving each other's company, the spirit is there for everyone to see. It's a long tournament and you need that mood in the changing room for guys to come out and play like this."

Anushka Sharma showers love on Virat

Fans and celebs on social media and the cricketing fraternity wished Virat to accomplish yet another record. Anushka Sharma also took to social media and expressed love for him.

Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka Sharma shared an image of Virat from the match with a red heart emoji and a kiss face emoji

Last week, during India v Pak's match Anushka Sharma supported her husband Virat Kohli who was playing for India. After the match, Virat and Anushka were spotted hand-in-hand, where Anushka's baby bump was visibly seen.

As per reports, Anushka is indeed expecting her second child. However, Anushka has not announced her pregnancy on social media.

Work front

Anushka who was last seen in a cameo appearance in Qala, will next be seen in Chakda 'Xpress. The film will see her play former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.