The International Cricket Council (ICC) have said that they will investigate alleged corruption in cricket in Sri Lanka, and also revealed that the country's President, Prime Minister and sports minister have been informed about the allegations.

The ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit General Manager Alex Marshall said that "serious allegations of corruption" in the island nation are currently being investigated by the ICC.

"We are currently in Sri Lanka as part of our ongoing investigations into serious allegations of corruption in cricket in the country. The enquiries are continuing so it would not be appropriate to comment further, but I can confirm that we have, at their request, provided a detailed briefing to the Sri Lankan President, Prime Minister and Sports Minister," said the ACU General Manager.

He further added that the ICC has received support from the Sri Lankan cricket authorities, "We are receiving full support from the competent authority currently in place at Sri Lanka Cricket whilst elections for the SLC Board are pending."

These investigations come on the back of claims made by former Sri Lankan cricketer Pramodya Wickramasinghe last year, who said that the Sri Lankan national team showed signs of "unnatural match patterns", following which 40 contracted players signed a petition to request the Sri Lankan board to investigate Wickramasinghe's statement.

The ICC also confirmed that the investigations have been ongoing for some time and aren't related to England's tour of Sri Lanka, which is set to commence on October 10. England play 5 ODIs, 1 T20, and 3 Tests in their tour of the island nation.