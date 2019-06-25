Bangladesh all-rounder and former skipper Shakib Al Hasan has achieved a rare feat and matched Indian former cricketer Yuvraj Singh by becoming the second player in World Cup history to score a half-century and take a five-wicket haul in a match. The world number one ODI all-rounder Shakib achieved this feat against Afghanistan in an ICC Cricket World Cup match at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton on Monday, June 24.

The 32-year-old all-rounder who is having the form of his life in the ongoing tournament scored 51 runs off 69 balls, hitting four boundaries. He then scalped five wickets for just 29 runs in the 10 overs he bowled to help Bangladesh register a win and keep their semi-final hopes alive. Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh held this record till now from 2011 when he scored an unbeaten 50 and returned with figures of 5/31 in a group stage game against Ireland which India comfortably won. Shakib is possibly going to win the man of the series award in the biggest cricketing tournament on earth has already scored 476 runs in just six matches which include two centuries and has added 10 wickets to his name. No other player in World Cup history has ever scored over 400 runs and taken 10 wickets in the same edition of the tournament.

He also achieved another milestone by becoming the first Bangladeshi batsman to score more than 1000 runs in World Cups.

Bangladesh won the match by 62 runs with the 32-year-old receiving the man of the match award. They are now placed fifth on the table with seven points from seven matches. They have won three matches and lost three matches while their fixture against Sri-Lanka was washed out due to rain. They are next slated to face India on July 2, the Tigers will hope that they defeat India and England loose points to keep their semi-final hopes alive.