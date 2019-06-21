Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish Indian opener, Shikhar Dhawan, a speedy recovery on Thursday, June 20, which went viral on social media after the latter was ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with a thumb injury.

PM Modi retweeted a video that Shikhar Dhawan shared after he was officially ruled out of the World Cup and stated that the pitch will mish the 33-years-old southpaw. He also wished him a speedy recovery and hoped that he will be back on the field to score more runs for the country.

PM Modi tweeted, "Dear Dhawan, no doubt the pitch will miss you but I hope you recover at the earliest so that you can once again be back on the field and contribute to more wins for the nation."

Dear @SDhawan25, no doubt the pitch will miss you but I hope you recover at the earliest so that you can once again be back on the field and contribute to more wins for the nation. https://t.co/SNFccgeXAo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2019

The 33-year-old Indian opener got injured in the match against Australia. He was hit by a rising Pat Cummins delivery and he injured his thumb. He continued to bat and scored a match-winning century against the Aussies. But after the match, he went through scans and was ruled out of the tournament as he requires two weeks time to recover.

I feel emotional to announce that I will no longer be a part of #CWC19. Unfortunately, the thumb won't recover on time. But the show must go on.. I'm grateful for all the love & support from my team mates, cricket lovers & our entire nation. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/zx8Ihm3051 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 19, 2019

On Wednesday, an emotional Dhawan tweeted out a video which went viral on social media. The video featured him saying," " Hello everyone, just wanted to show gratitude for all the love and prayers you are showering me with. Unfortunately, the World Cup is over for me as my thumb will not recover on time. So I am going back and will try to recover fast for the next challenge ahead. The boys are doing a great job and will hopefully win the World Cup, so keep praying for them."

Rishabh Pant had already been officially announced as the replacement of Dhawan and he has joined the team. The men in blue are placed fourth in the table currently with three wins and one match was washed out. India will next face Afghanistan on June 22. The loss of Shikhar Dhawan is a huge blow for Team India as the opener was in good form.