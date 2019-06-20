The Indian cricket team is probably going to turn from Men in Blue to Men in Orange as they might play their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture against England on June 30 wearing their orange coloured away jersey. The jersey is orange in colour with a strip of blue around the collar.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) before the start of the tournament stated that they have asked all the participating countries to provide for two different coloured kits except for organiser England.

"For televised ICC events all participating teams will be required to provide for two different coloured kits, except for the host country who has a preference in the choice of colour and may, if it chooses to do so, provide only one coloured kit to be worn in all matches throughout the event. In advance of the event the teams will be notified which coloured kit will be worn in each match," the ICC had said in the release.

Many teams like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka have already sported their away jerseys and played matches in the coveted tournament.

As the host nation England will have the preference of wearing their home jerseys which is similar to that of the Men in Blue so India will have to don their away jerseys while playing against the host country. The Virat Kohli-led side will probably reveal their away jersey in this week or the coming week depending upon whether they will wear the away kit against Afghanistan or not.

Currently, the Men in Blue are placed 4th in the ICC Cricket World Cup table winning three out of four matches and one match being washed out. They recently suffered a huge loss as opener Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the tournament with a thumb injury. Dhawan was in splendid form in the tournament and got injured during scoring a ton against Australia. India will next face Afghanistan on Saturday, June 23 in Southampton.