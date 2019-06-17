Two Balochistan human rights activists took to Twitter to congratulate India after the men in blue defeated Pakistan at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester on Sunday, June 16.

Mehran Marri, son of Baloch nationalist leader Khair Bakhsh Marri, and one of the prominent Baloch human rights activists, congratulated Team India for their comprehensive win over Pakistan and said that the people of Balochistan are celebrating the victory as their own.

"Congratulations to India from the people of Balochistan for their outstanding defeat of Pakistan. We Baloch are celebrating your victory as if it was our very own. Jai Hind. Jeeay Balochistan," he tweeted on Sunday night.

Marri is one of the prominent faces of Baloch struggle and is also their representative at the UNHRC and the European Union.

Another Baloch activist who congratulated India was Bank Zarina Baloch. She tweeted, "India will repeat 1971's history for Balochistan's freedom to remind the world that defeat is Pakistan's destiny".

"I proudly congratulate Team India for winning today's match, therefore, my nieces are celebrating for India's grand victory over #Pakistan and I hope that India will repeat 1971's history for Balochistan's freedom to remind to world that defeat is Pakistan destiny," she further said.

She also posted an 11-second TikTok video of her nieces carrying one Indian tricolour and the other a Baloch flag.

On Sunday, India defeated arch-rival Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS method) in a rain-hit encounter in Manchester. The most awaited match became a one-sided affair as the Indian team did not let Pakistan get into the game. Indian opener Rohit Sharma scored yet another ton in the tournament. He scored 140 runs and was supported by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. India have now won three matches out of four and are ranked third in the table whereas Pakistan is struggling at the bottom of the table winning only one out of five matches played.