It's bad news for cricket fans all over the world, especially India Pakistan fans as, according to weather forecast, the much awaited and anticipated India-Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup clash may get hampered by rain on June 16, at Manchester.

In this year's World Cup rain has been the topic of discussion as four matches till now have been abandoned due to downpour. But everybody have their fingers crossed for the match between the arch-rivals which supposedly is one of the biggest matches of the tournament. If the game is washed out then it will be a loss for cricket fans as well as from a monetary point of view for Star Group, the broadcasters.

India's last match against New Zealand also got washed out due to rain in Nottingham. Sri Lanka have been the worst affected due to rains as two of their matches were abandoned.

On Sunday, it is predicted to be cloudy in Manchester and shower is likely to happen twice during the match. According to Accuweather prediction, it will be overcast throughout the day, with rainfall expected as the day progresses. The prediction states that there will be a light shower between 12 PM and 1 PM local time and again at 5 PM in Manchester.

Many former cricketers have condemned the ICC on this issue and have come down hard on the organisers. There have been discussions regarding why there are no reserve days for group matches. Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly said that the organisers should make sure that the grounds are covered a day or two before, if there is a forecast of rain. A tournament like this especially important matches like the India-Pakistan match may get hampered due to mismanagement of the organisers.

India is going to face Pakistan after nine months and they have the upper hand over their neighbours as they have been in good form in the ongoing tournament. Pakistan, on the other hand, have their backs against the wall as they have won just one out of their four fixtures. It is a game of importance for both the sides. Pakistan will be looking forward to defeat India in the World Cups for the first time.