Tickets of the much-awaited India-Pakistan match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which is going to be played in Old Trafford, Manchester, are being re-sold for Rs 60,000. India-Pakistan clash is always the biggest clash in World cricket. This rivalry has created many beautiful and at the same time disastrous memories for the fans of the teams, but the craze for this match is just unimaginable. The cricketing world is gearing up for this feast of a match to be played on June 16.

As the two cricketing giants and neighbours did not play any bilateral ties due to political unrest between them for the last few years, the number of matches they face each other has decreased. That is why cricket fans all over the world eagerly wait for this match and can go to any extent to enjoy the match live.

The tickets for the clash have already been sold out within hours of the ticketing window opening, the capacity of the ground is 20,000, which is pretty less to accommodate the hordes of fans of the arch-rivals.

Now, those who have bought the tickets are actually cashing in on the craze and hype surrounding the match. A website named, Viagogo, is buying tickets from the ticket owners and reselling them for prices ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000. According to the website, 480 people have already asked for assistance for reselling their tickets. The highest ticket price available is in the Platinum category for Rs 62,610 while the lowest is that in the Bronze category for Rs 20,171. The website has put up a map of the stadium wherein they have listed the services available in the stands for which the prices are mentioned.

India are going in the match with the favourite tag as they have performed quite well in the World Cup till now whereas Pakistan is in deep trouble as they have to win the match to keep their semi-final hopes alive. The Men in Blue will miss the services of in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan due to an injury.