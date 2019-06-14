All-time great cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has adviced the Indian team to be positive and aggressive while playing Mohammad Amir when India meet Pakistan in a much awaited ICC Cricket World Cup clash on June 16 in Manchester.

The legendary cricketer as quoted by India Today said, "I wouldn't go in with a negative mindset of playing dot balls against him. If you get an opportunity, I would encourage India to play their shots and stay positive. It's not about survival but rather going out there and even defend positively. No need to do anything different."

He further added: "We need to be aggressive in all departments. Body language is important, the bowler knows that you're in control if you defend confidently."

According to Tendulkar, Pakistan have a very good fast bowling line-up consisting of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz. They will look to target Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

"Rohit and Virat are the two more experienced players in the lineup. Pakistan would be focusing on getting them early as that opens the game for them. Amir and Wahab Riaz will definitely target their wickets during the initial period of India's batting. But Rohit and Virat should also be looking forward to play long innings. The plan should be that the rest of the guys play around them," the man once known as Master Blaster opined.

Amir has been performing brilliantly in the tournament so far. His best figures came against Australia when the left arm pacer scalped five wickets.

India, on the other hand, will be without the services of Shikhar Dhawan who has been sidelined because of a fractured thumb and in his place KL Rahul will open the innings with Rohit. The Men in Blue have an upper hand as they have won both the completed matches they have played in the World Cup so far and their last game against New Zealand was washed out due to rain. Pakistan, in the meanwhile, has won victory out of their four matches.