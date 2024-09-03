Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack has landed itself in some hot soup. Despite winning good reviews from the critics and the majority of the audience, the show landed in a hot mess over the names of hijackers used in the series. Based on the real-life hijacking of the Air India flight IC814 back in 1999, the show has faced ire from a section on social media that isn't pleased with Hindu names used for hijackers.

Audience has objected to the Hindu codenames used by the hijackers - Burger, Doctor, Bhola, Shankar and Chief. A section of the Indian audience has slammed the use of names like Bhola and Shankar, which happen to be the names of Indian Gods. #BoycottNetflix started trending on social media soon after the show's release, condemning the use of the names of deities. A PIL was also filed to ban the content from Netflix.

Netflix adds disclaimer

After receiving directives, Netflix has now decided to use a disclaimer telling the actual names of the hijackers along with the code names used at the beginning of the show. "For the benefit of audiences unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, the opening disclaimer has been updated to include the real and code names of the hijackers," Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India's statement read.

"The code names in the series reflect those used during the actual event. India has a rich culture of storytelling and we are committed to showcasing these stories and their authentic representation," it further added. As per reports, owing to the backlash, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting summoned Netflix Content Head Monica Shergill for questioning.

In accordance with nation's sentiments

"Netflix has assured us that it will conduct a content review and guarantee that all future content on its platform will be sensitive to and in accordance with the nation's sentiments. Nobody has the right to play with the sentiments of the people of this nation," ANI quoted a govt source saying.

"India's culture and civilization should always be respected. You should think before portraying something in a wrong manner. The govt is taking it very seriously," the report further added. The OTT series boasts of an ensemble cast featuring - Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza, Arvind Swami, Dibyendu, Kumud Mishra, Dia Mirza and more.

What could content in the accordance with nation's sentiments mean for OTT?

Regulation of content or ensuring that it doesn't hurt the sentiments of the country's people can prove to be a boon and a bane. While it would ensure there is no controversy or discord on the content. It might also prohibit distasteful or controversial content. On the other hand, it would also prove to be an obstacle for makers under freedom of expression and speech. It would tie the hands of the makers and can be used as a political tool to spread a particular agenda.