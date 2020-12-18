A 15-year-old girl from Srinagar this week won Rs. 25 lakh in the Students Special Week of Sony Entertainment Television's most popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12.

Priya Kour managed to answer the Fastest Finger First question within 2.67 seconds which made her the only contestant of the season to answer the question in the least time.

Determined to change

In her introduction on the show, Kour informed Bollywood actor and host Amitabh Bachchan that she was born and brought up in Srinagar, Kashmir. She also shared that she looks up to Mother Teresa and wishes to follow her path.

The senior Bachchan was all in praise for her after seeing the young girl's confidence, strong-will power and determination to be the change as she wishes to see a better society in the future. Kour told him that if she wins the title, she would want to help her family fulfill their needs with the amount. Besides, she wanted to help the needy by donating to organizations which take care of the poor and specially-abled.

During their conversation about Kashmir, Priya shared that she saw Big B's film Silsila which was shot there and he told her that he has shot few other films also there. They call it 'Heaven On Earth'. She told Big B that she doesn't like the climate as it is too cold always.

While talking to Big B, Kour told him that unlike other places, examinations in Kashmir usually take place in November due to the cold weather. Upon this, the icon recalled his school days when he studied in Nainital. He revealed that even he is one of those kids who got promoted in November and that when he started his graduation, he had to wait till July for the session to begin.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

Bachchan was very impressed with Kour's knowledge and nicknamed her 'Miss Samajhdaar' during the show. She has won 10,000 points and will continue the game in the next episode.

The special season of KBC began from December 14 and 8 brilliant young minds from across the country are expected to compete on the hot seat in front of Bachchan to play further. Facilitated by Vedantu, a live online learning platform, these kids will get an opportunity to utilize their power of knowledge.

Last week, a 12-year-old, Amanaya Diwakar from Udupi, Karnataka, suggested the actor to buy a sports car. The young boy, who is in standard 7, wated to open his own car company and give a share of the winning amount in charity to help the needy.